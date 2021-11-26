Year-To-Date, StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) Price Has Decrease -79.66%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s traded shares were 3.01 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.05% or -$0.52. The 52-week high for the STNE share is $95.12, that puts it down -474.74 from that peak though still a striking 0.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.50. The company’s market capitalization is $5.30B, and the average trade volume was 5.57 million shares over the past three months.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. STNE has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.19.

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) trade information

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) registered a -3.05% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.05% in intraday trading to $16.55 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -17.54%, and it has moved by -53.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.24%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $304.88, which implies an increase of 94.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $94.53 and $511.95 respectively. As a result, STNE is trading at a discount of -2993.35% off the target high and -471.18% off the low.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that StoneCo Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) shares have gone down -74.26% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 1.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 33.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $247.04 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $289.42 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $176.34 million and $191.16 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 40.10% and then jump by 51.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 2.10% in 2021, the next five years will return 4.11% per annum.

STNE Dividends

StoneCo Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s Major holders

StoneCo Ltd. insiders own 16.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.68%, with the float percentage being 95.89%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 506 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 32.17 million shares (or 12.18% of all shares), a total value of $2.16 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 28.9 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 10.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.94 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Europacific Growth Fund owns about 13.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $887.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.81 million, or about 3.34% of the stock, which is worth about $539.65 million.