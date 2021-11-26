WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) Have Dropped -23.09% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the recent session, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)’s traded shares were 0.59 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.26, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.84% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the WIMI share is $12.94, that puts it down -203.76 from that peak though still a striking 18.54% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.47. The company’s market capitalization is $382.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.34 million shares over the past three months.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. WIMI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) trade information

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) registered a -3.84% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.84% in intraday trading to $4.26 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.54%, and it has moved by 13.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -30.78%. The short interest in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is 2.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.95 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies an increase of 39.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, WIMI is trading at a discount of -64.32% off the target high and -64.32% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -233.20% in 2021.

WIMI Dividends

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)’s Major holders

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.18%, with the float percentage being 3.18%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 40 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.63 million shares (or 0.82% of all shares), a total value of $3.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.5 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) shares are DireXionShares ETF Tr-Direxion Connected Consumer ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that DireXionShares ETF Tr-Direxion Connected Consumer ETF owns about 30974.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.04 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 30924.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $0.17 million.