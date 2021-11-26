What Will Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Be Like After It Jumps -193.98% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)’s traded shares were 4.41 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $17.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.25% or $0.38. The 52-week high for the BKKT share is $50.80, that puts it down -193.98 from that peak though still a striking 53.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.00. The company’s market capitalization is $393.64M, and the average trade volume was 11.46 million shares over the past three months.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) trade information

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) registered a 2.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.25% in intraday trading to $17.28 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.05%, and it has moved by -27.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 80.00%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.00, which implies an increase of 38.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $28.00 and $28.00 respectively. As a result, BKKT is trading at a discount of -62.04% off the target high and -62.04% off the low.

BKKT Dividends

Bakkt Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 12. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)’s Major holders

Bakkt Holdings Inc. insiders own 69.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.06%, with the float percentage being 317.77%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 66 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.49 million shares (or 16.85% of all shares), a total value of $35.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.73 million shares, is of Azora Capital LP’s that is approximately 8.35% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $17.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) shares are Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund and Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 1.6 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.22 million, or about 5.89% of the stock, which is worth about $12.35 million.