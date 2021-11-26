What To Expect As IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) Delivers An -6.83% Gain In 6 Months

During the last session, IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)’s traded shares were 1.35 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.87% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the IRNT share is $47.50, that puts it down -412.41 from that peak though still a striking 2.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.00. The company’s market capitalization is $749.85M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.84 million shares over the past three months.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) trade information

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) registered a 0.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.87% in intraday trading to $9.27 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.46%, and it has moved by -10.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.29%. The short interest in IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) is 4.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.33, which implies an increase of 61.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $29.00 respectively. As a result, IRNT is trading at a discount of -212.84% off the target high and -83.39% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -15.70% in 2021.

IRNT Dividends

IronNet Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)’s Major holders

IronNet Inc. insiders own 36.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 32.07%, with the float percentage being 50.72%. KPCB DGF II Associates, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 47 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.0 million shares (or 7.11% of all shares), a total value of $102.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.88 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 4.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $66.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of IronNet Inc. (IRNT) shares are Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 3.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $53.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.75 million, or about 0.89% of the stock, which is worth about $12.86 million.