The Time Is Right To Purchase TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG)

During the last session, TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s traded shares were 2.26 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.63. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.54, reflecting an intraday loss of 0.76% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the GLG share is $2.77, that puts it down -412.96 from that peak though still a striking 3.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.52. The company’s market capitalization is $77.87M, and the average trade volume was 1.60 million shares over the past three months.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) trade information

TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) registered a 0.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.76% in intraday trading to $0.54 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.24%, and it has moved by -17.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.70%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $60.00, which implies an increase of 99.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $60.00 and $60.00 respectively. As a result, GLG is trading at a discount of -11011.11% off the target high and -11011.11% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 71.50%. While earnings are projected to return 93.00% in 2021.

GLG Dividends

TD Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG)’s Major holders

TD Holdings Inc. insiders own 27.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.63%, with the float percentage being 0.86%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 9 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.2 million shares (or 0.20% of all shares), a total value of $0.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 91597.0 shares, is of HRT Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $92512.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TD Holdings Inc. (GLG) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF owns about 66677.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $57002.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 38567.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $32970.0.