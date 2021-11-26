The RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Stock Dropped 2.66% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s traded shares were 37.05 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.85% or $0.44. The 52-week high for the RLX share is $35.00, that puts it down -546.95 from that peak though still a striking 31.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.70. The company’s market capitalization is $7.05B, and the average trade volume was 11.82 million shares over the past three months.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. RLX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) trade information

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) registered a 8.85% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.85% in intraday trading to $5.41 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.01%, and it has moved by 2.66% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $93.06, which implies an increase of 94.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $38.40 and $191.53 respectively. As a result, RLX is trading at a discount of -3440.3% off the target high and -609.8% off the low.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that RLX Technology Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) shares have gone down -53.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 1,244.44% against 7.70. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 164.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $367.8 million as predicted by 0 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $393.08 million by the end of Jun 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -365.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 60.60% per annum.

RLX Dividends

RLX Technology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on June 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s Major holders

RLX Technology Inc. insiders own 0.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 12.86%, with the float percentage being 12.91%. Coatue Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 159 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 14.21 million shares (or 1.49% of all shares), a total value of $124.02 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.96 million shares, is of Brilliance Asset Management Ltd’s that is approximately 0.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $69.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) shares are iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF owns about 4.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.45 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $22.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.01 million, or about 0.21% of the stock, which is worth about $9.09 million.