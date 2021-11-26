Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ: HEPS)

During the last session, D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)’s traded shares were 2.23 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.35% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the HEPS share is $15.23, that puts it down -432.52 from that peak though still a striking 1.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.81. The company’s market capitalization is $987.04M, and the average trade volume was 1.08 million shares over the past three months.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. HEPS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) trade information

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS) registered a 0.35% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.35% in intraday trading to $2.86 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.07%, and it has moved by -37.83% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $100.22, which implies an increase of 97.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $47.74 and $167.10 respectively. As a result, HEPS is trading at a discount of -5742.66% off the target high and -1569.23% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $242.01 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $343.11 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -260.40% in 2021.

HEPS Dividends

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS)’s Major holders

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.60%, with the float percentage being 24.60%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 54 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 19.2 million shares (or 6.71% of all shares), a total value of $131.68 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.54 million shares, is of Genesis Investment Management, LLP’s that is approximately 4.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $92.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (HEPS) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Stock Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Institutional Intl Funds-Emerging Mkts Eq F. Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Stock Fund owns about 3.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $48.68 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.61 million, or about 0.21% of the stock, which is worth about $8.08 million.