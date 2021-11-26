Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) Is Up 4.57% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -11.62% – What To Do Now

During the last session, Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW)’s traded shares were 1.22 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.11% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the RDW share is $16.98, that puts it down -84.57 from that peak though still a striking 4.57% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.78. The company’s market capitalization is $561.66M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.58 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.47 million shares over the past three months.

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) trade information

Redwire Corporation (RDW) registered a -0.11% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.11% in intraday trading to $9.20 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.00%, and it has moved by -30.25% in 30 days. The short interest in Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW) is 0.29 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.43 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.00, which implies an increase of 38.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, RDW is trading at a discount of -63.04% off the target high and -63.04% off the low.

RDW Dividends

Redwire Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW)’s Major holders

Redwire Corporation insiders own 62.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 16.84%, with the float percentage being 45.01%.