QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) On Wednesday â€“ Up 40.62% From The Lows, Whatâ€™s Next?

During the last session, QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s traded shares were 5.35 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $32.20, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.53% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the QS share is $132.73, that puts it down -312.2 from that peak though still a striking 40.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.12. The company’s market capitalization is $13.29B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 14.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.79 million shares over the past three months.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. QS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) trade information

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) registered a -0.53% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.53% in intraday trading to $32.20 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.01%, and it has moved by 25.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 48.87%. The short interest in QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) is 31.88 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.33, which implies an increase of 0.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, QS is trading at a discount of -24.22% off the target high and 22.36% off the low.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that QuantumScape Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. QuantumScape Corporation (QS) shares have gone up 22.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 74.36% against 17.10.

While earnings are projected to return 89.00% in 2021.

QS Dividends

QuantumScape Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)â€™s Major holders

QuantumScape Corporation insiders own 30.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.78%, with the float percentage being 45.57%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 404 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 15.11 million shares (or 4.64% of all shares), a total value of $370.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.83 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 2.40% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $192.08 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.67 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $107.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.37 million, or about 1.04% of the stock, which is worth about $97.63 million.