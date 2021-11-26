Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU)’s Stock Is Up 89.62%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s traded shares were 5.22 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.42. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.78% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the BTU share is $19.83, that puts it down -70.07 from that peak though still a striking 89.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.21. The company’s market capitalization is $1.53B, and the average trade volume was 7.26 million shares over the past three months.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. BTU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.47.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) trade information

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) registered a 0.78% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.78% in intraday trading to $11.66 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.77%, and it has moved by -15.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 677.33%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.80, which implies an increase of 26.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $24.00 respectively. As a result, BTU is trading at a discount of -105.83% off the target high and -2.92% off the low.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 168.10% this quarter and then jump 137.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $833.13 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $847.2 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $671 million and $737.2 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 24.20% and then jump by 14.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 28.10%. While earnings are projected to return -818.60% in 2021.

BTU Dividends

Peabody Energy Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s Major holders

Peabody Energy Corporation insiders own 1.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 64.34%, with the float percentage being 65.07%. Elliott Investment Management L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 165 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 28.92 million shares (or 25.30% of all shares), a total value of $229.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.32 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 6.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $58.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.96 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.63 million, or about 1.43% of the stock, which is worth about $26.05 million.