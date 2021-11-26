Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) Stock Dropped -1.48% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the recent session, Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)’s traded shares were 0.9 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.75. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.49% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the OEG share is $11.20, that puts it down -339.22 from that peak though still a striking 60.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.02. The company’s market capitalization is $181.43M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.30 million shares over the past three months.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. OEG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) trade information

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) registered a -4.49% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.49% in intraday trading to $2.55 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.30%, and it has moved by -1.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 97.78%. The short interest in Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) is 5.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.70, which implies an increase of 76.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $11.40 respectively. As a result, OEG is trading at a discount of -347.06% off the target high and -292.16% off the low.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 52.60% this quarter and then jump 73.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 134.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $28.73 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $35.71 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -28.60%. While earnings are projected to return -113.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

OEG Dividends

Orbital Energy Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)’s Major holders

Orbital Energy Group Inc. insiders own 7.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.31%, with the float percentage being 23.01%. Henssler (G.W.) & Associates, Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 64 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 2.9 million shares (or 4.44% of all shares), a total value of $12.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.92 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 2.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $8.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OEG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.34 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.49 million, or about 0.76% of the stock, which is worth about $2.15 million.