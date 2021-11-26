Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)’s traded shares were 1.19 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.60, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.67% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the ODT share is $28.41, that puts it down -1675.62 from that peak though still a striking 8.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.47. The company’s market capitalization is $63.92M, and the average trade volume was 534.45K shares over the past three months.

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) received a consensus recommendation of a Sell from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. ODT has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) trade information

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) registered a 6.67% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.67% in intraday trading to $1.60 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -31.33%, and it has moved by -49.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.38%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.00, which implies an increase of 46.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.00 and $3.00 respectively. As a result, ODT is trading at a discount of -87.5% off the target high and -87.5% off the low.

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) shares have gone down -52.24% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 36.72% against 16.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 91.40% this quarter and then jump 95.20% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 5.00% in 2021.

ODT Dividends

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)’s Major holders

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 2.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.68%, with the float percentage being 94.89%. Tang Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 108 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 15.51 million shares (or 40.30% of all shares), a total value of $54.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.61 million shares, is of Boxer Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 14.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $19.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (ODT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.45 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.54 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.32 million, or about 0.83% of the stock, which is worth about $1.1 million.