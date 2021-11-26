Now Is The Time To Buy Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC)

During the last session, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC)’s traded shares were 10.61 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.98, reflecting an intraday loss of -5.11% or -$0.43. The 52-week high for the GTEC share is $26.42, that puts it down -231.08 from that peak though still a striking 36.22% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.09. The company’s market capitalization is $47.96M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 21.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.24 million shares over the past three months.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GTEC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.12.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) trade information

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) registered a -5.11% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -5.11% in intraday trading to $7.98 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 44.04%, and it has moved by 33.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 26.07%. The short interest in Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) is 38090.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.41 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.00, which implies an increase of 43.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, GTEC is trading at a discount of -75.44% off the target high and -75.44% off the low.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) shares have gone down -5.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -2.99% against 19.90.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $21.97 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $24.13 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 19.60% in 2021.

GTEC Dividends

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC)’s Major holders

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation insiders own 60.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.40%, with the float percentage being 1.02%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 26900.0 shares (or 0.24% of all shares), a total value of $0.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11303.0 shares, is of HRT Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.10% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $70982.0.

Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 5467.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $34332.0 market value.