Now Is A Good Time To Buy Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN)

During the last session, Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN)’s traded shares were 97.71 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $42.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 145.64% or $25.08. The 52-week high for the LGVN share is $28.52, that puts it up 32.58 from that peak though still a striking 93.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.84. The company’s market capitalization is $554.13M, and the average trade volume was 8.34 million shares over the past three months.

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) trade information

Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) registered a 145.64% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 145.64% in intraday trading to $42.30 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1348.63%, and it has moved by 1122.54% in 30 days.

While earnings are projected to return -25.70% in 2021.

LGVN Dividends

Longeveron Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN)’s Major holders

Longeveron Inc. insiders own 14.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.87%, with the float percentage being 10.40%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 3.88% of all shares), a total value of $0.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 86400.0 shares, is of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc/ny’s that is approximately 2.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 28260.0, or about 0.83% of the stock, which is worth about $0.23 million.