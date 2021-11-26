Now Is A Good Time To Buy Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM)

During the last session, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s traded shares were 2.52 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.83, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.63% or $0.45. The 52-week high for the YMM share is $22.80, that puts it down -77.71 from that peak though still a striking 38.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.95. The company’s market capitalization is $14.89B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.98 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.43 million shares over the past three months.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) trade information

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) registered a 3.63% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.63% in intraday trading to $12.83 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.49%, and it has moved by -16.74% in 30 days. The short interest in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) is 18.46 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.06 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $169.16 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $184.18 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -132.90% in 2021.

YMM Dividends

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s Major holders

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.98%, with the float percentage being 25.98%. Krane Funds Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 99 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 22.18 million shares (or 2.38% of all shares), a total value of $340.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.96 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 1.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $345.59 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and ACAP Strategic Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard International Growth Fund owns about 12.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $196.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.29 million, or about 0.25% of the stock, which is worth about $46.76 million.