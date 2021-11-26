Now Is A Good Time To Buy Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN)

During the last session, Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN)’s traded shares were 3.86 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.49% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the ALZN share is $33.55, that puts it down -1315.61 from that peak though still a striking 21.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.87. The company’s market capitalization is $202.16M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.03 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.39 million shares over the past three months.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) trade information

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) registered a 10.49% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.49% in intraday trading to $2.37 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.73%, and it has moved by 11.27% in 30 days. The short interest in Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) is 0.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.50, which implies an increase of 79.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, ALZN is trading at a discount of -532.91% off the target high and -237.55% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return -14.40% in 2021.

ALZN Dividends

Alzamend Neuro Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN)’s Major holders

Alzamend Neuro Inc. insiders own 48.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.33%, with the float percentage being 12.32%. Jane Street Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 0.15% of all shares), a total value of $1.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 57030.0 shares, is of Susquehanna International Group, LLP’s that is approximately 0.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.5 million.

Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 44600.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.14 million market value.