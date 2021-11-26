NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY): Is It Possible To Be Down -31.13% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the recent session, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NBY)’s traded shares were 2.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.56. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.50, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.92% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the NBY share is $1.79, that puts it down -258.0 from that peak though still a striking 10.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.45. The company’s market capitalization is $20.90M, and the average trade volume was 833.22K shares over the past three months.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. NBY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NBY) trade information

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) registered a 3.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.92% in intraday trading to $0.50 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.65%, and it has moved by -12.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -22.58%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.20, which implies an increase of 77.27% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.20 and $2.20 respectively. As a result, NBY is trading at a discount of -340.0% off the target high and -340.0% off the low.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) shares have gone down -31.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 32.26% against 16.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.00% this quarter and then jump 25.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -3.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.5 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.2 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.17 million and $1.89 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.20% and then jump by 69.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 45.90%. While earnings are projected to return 35.10% in 2021.

NBY Dividends

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 10 and November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NBY)’s Major holders

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 20.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.65%, with the float percentage being 3.34%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.49 million shares (or 1.08% of all shares), a total value of $0.31 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.15 million shares, is of Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $99587.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.83 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.15 million, or about 0.34% of the stock, which is worth about $0.1 million.