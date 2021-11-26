Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Stock Jumped 14.27% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN)’s traded shares were 1.04 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.04. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.81, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.15% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the MULN share is $19.15, that puts it down -117.37 from that peak though still a striking 21.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.95. The company’s market capitalization is $193.91M, and the average trade volume was 933.97K shares over the past three months.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) trade information

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) registered a 1.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.15% in intraday trading to $8.81 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -27.73%, and it has moved by 14.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.34%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $23.00, which implies an increase of 61.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23.00 and $23.00 respectively. As a result, MULN is trading at a discount of -161.07% off the target high and -161.07% off the low.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Mullen Automotive Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) shares have gone down -16.97% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 126.03% against 9.90.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 43.40%. While earnings are projected to return 15.90% in 2021.

MULN Dividends

Mullen Automotive Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.