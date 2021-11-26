loanDepot Inc. (NYSE: LDI): With The Stock Down -2.55 Percent From Its Lows On Wednesday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, loanDepot Inc. (NYSE:LDI)’s traded shares were 1.6 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.50, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.48% or -$0.14. The 52-week high for the LDI share is $38.68, that puts it down -603.27 from that peak though still a striking -2.55% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.64. The company’s market capitalization is $1.68B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.9 million shares, and the average trade volume was 663.40K shares over the past three months.

loanDepot Inc. (LDI) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. LDI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.4.

loanDepot Inc. (NYSE:LDI) trade information

loanDepot Inc. (LDI) registered a -2.48% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.48% in intraday trading to $5.50 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.76%, and it has moved by -17.42% in 30 days. The short interest in loanDepot Inc. (NYSE:LDI) is 0.6 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.25 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.35, which implies an increase of 46.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.50 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, LDI is trading at a discount of -136.36% off the target high and -36.36% off the low.

loanDepot Inc. (LDI) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -20.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $887.09 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $740.66 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 112.50%.

LDI Dividends

loanDepot Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for loanDepot Inc. is 0.32, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.82 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

loanDepot Inc. (NYSE:LDI)’s Major holders

loanDepot Inc. insiders own 10.29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.42%, with the float percentage being 29.45%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 50 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.31 million shares (or 7.98% of all shares), a total value of $8.87 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.71 million shares, is of Basswood Capital Management, L.L.C.’s that is approximately 4.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of loanDepot Inc. (LDI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 92379.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 87780.0, or about 0.53% of the stock, which is worth about $1.13 million.