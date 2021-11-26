Is Hertz Global Holdings Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ: HTZ) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, Hertz Global Holdings Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:HTZ)’s traded shares were 6.43 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.06% or $2.43. The 52-week high for the HTZ share is $46.00, that puts it down -88.52 from that peak though still a striking 42.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.15. The company’s market capitalization is $11.88B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.90 million shares over the past three months.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc Common Stock (HTZ) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.20. HTZ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.06.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ:HTZ) trade information

Hertz Global Holdings Inc Common Stock (HTZ) registered a 11.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.06% in intraday trading to $24.40 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.95%, and it has moved by -11.11% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.63, which implies a decrease of -46.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.63 and $16.63 respectively. As a result, HTZ is trading at a premium of 31.84% off the target high and 31.84% off the low.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc Common Stock (HTZ) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -166.20% this quarter and then drop -420.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -43.30% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -65.50%. While earnings are projected to return -632.60% in 2021.

HTZ Dividends

Hertz Global Holdings Inc Common Stock is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.48 million shares, is of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund’s that is approximately 1.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $3.5 million.