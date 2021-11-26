Is Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) Still A Buy After A -11.70% Weekly Drop?

During the last session, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA)’s traded shares were 3.32 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.00, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.83% or -$0.1. The 52-week high for the DNA share is $15.86, that puts it down -32.17 from that peak though still a striking 25.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.90. The company’s market capitalization is $15.89B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.22 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.43 million shares over the past three months.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) trade information

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) registered a -0.83% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.83% in intraday trading to $12.00 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.70%, and it has moved by -17.13% in 30 days. The short interest in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) is 17.42 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.7 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.25, which implies an increase of 15.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14.00 and $14.50 respectively. As a result, DNA is trading at a discount of -20.83% off the target high and -16.67% off the low.

DNA Dividends

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA)’s Major holders

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. insiders own 5.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.31%, with the float percentage being 80.85%. General Atlantic, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 137 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 114.89 million shares (or 66.60% of all shares), a total value of $1.33 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 91.0 million shares, is of Baillie Gifford and Company’s that is approximately 52.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.05 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF owns about 19.82 million shares. This amounts to just over 11.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $273.97 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15.8 million, or about 9.16% of the stock, which is worth about $218.41 million.