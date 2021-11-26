Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS)

During the last session, Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS)’s traded shares were 1.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.73. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.96% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the RGS share is $14.39, that puts it down -417.63 from that peak though still a striking 5.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.62. The company’s market capitalization is $126.55M, and the average trade volume was 3.10 million shares over the past three months.

Regis Corporation (RGS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. RGS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) trade information

Regis Corporation (RGS) registered a 2.96% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.96% in intraday trading to $2.78 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.58%, and it has moved by -2.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -69.11%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.75, which implies an increase of 51.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.50 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, RGS is trading at a discount of -115.83% off the target high and -97.84% off the low.

Regis Corporation (RGS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Regis Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Regis Corporation (RGS) shares have gone down -69.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 86.05% against 11.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 94.90% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -24.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $76.25 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $78.1 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 121.81%. While earnings are projected to return 34.20% in 2021, the next five years will return 8.00% per annum.

RGS Dividends

Regis Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 01 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS)’s Major holders

Regis Corporation insiders own 6.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 107.24%, with the float percentage being 114.89%. Birch Run Capial Advisors, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 148 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 10.66 million shares (or 29.77% of all shares), a total value of $133.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.5 million shares, is of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC/Adv’s that is approximately 15.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $69.12 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Regis Corporation (RGS) shares are MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2021 indicates that MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund owns about 1.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $21.73 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.64 million, or about 4.58% of the stock, which is worth about $14.97 million.