Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY)

During the last session, Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY)’s traded shares were 2.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.99, reflecting an intraday gain of 22.91% or $0.93. The 52-week high for the FEMY share is $13.75, that puts it down -175.55 from that peak though still a striking 24.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.77. The company’s market capitalization is $60.08M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 41.84K shares over the past three months.

Femasys Inc. (FEMY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. FEMY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) trade information

Femasys Inc. (FEMY) registered a 22.91% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 22.91% in intraday trading to $4.99 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -22.40%, and it has moved by -30.11% in 30 days. The short interest in Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) is 4840.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.13 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $21.50, which implies an increase of 76.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $25.00 respectively. As a result, FEMY is trading at a discount of -401.0% off the target high and -260.72% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $300k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $200k by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 38.70% in 2021.

FEMY Dividends

Femasys Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY)’s Major holders

Femasys Inc. insiders own 63.23% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.15%, with the float percentage being 14.01%. Kepos Capital Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 12 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.23 million shares (or 1.91% of all shares), a total value of $1.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.19 million shares, is of Tri Locum Partners, LP’s that is approximately 1.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.53 million.

Data provided on Jul 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 6504.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $47479.0 market value.