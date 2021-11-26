Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) Surged 51.97% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect Next

During the last session, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)’s traded shares were 2.43 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.34, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.82% or $0.27. The 52-week high for the INVZ share is $17.75, that puts it down -141.83 from that peak though still a striking 40.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.40. The company’s market capitalization is $952.89M, and the average trade volume was 1.45 million shares over the past three months.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. INVZ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) trade information

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) registered a 3.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.82% in intraday trading to $7.34 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.39%, and it has moved by 51.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.86%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.00, which implies an increase of 26.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, INVZ is trading at a discount of -63.49% off the target high and -22.62% off the low.

INVZ Dividends

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)’s Major holders

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. insiders own 31.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.80%, with the float percentage being 23.09%. Antara Capital, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 52 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 7.0 million shares (or 5.24% of all shares), a total value of $40.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.91 million shares, is of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd’s that is approximately 1.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $10.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF owns about 0.7 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.37 million, or about 0.28% of the stock, which is worth about $2.14 million.