How Spark Networks SE (AMEX: LOV) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Down -37.97% YTD?

During the last session, Spark Networks SE (AMEX:LOV)’s traded shares were 2.72 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 23.60% or $0.63. The 52-week high for the LOV share is $8.40, that puts it down -154.55 from that peak though still a striking 33.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.21. The company’s market capitalization is $85.99M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.7 million shares, and the average trade volume was 209.29K shares over the past three months.

Spark Networks SE (LOV) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. LOV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Spark Networks SE (AMEX:LOV) trade information

Spark Networks SE (LOV) registered a 23.60% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 23.60% in intraday trading to $3.30 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 35.25%, and it has moved by 17.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.11%. The short interest in Spark Networks SE (AMEX:LOV) is 0.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.50, which implies an increase of 49.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, LOV is trading at a discount of -112.12% off the target high and -81.82% off the low.

Spark Networks SE (LOV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Spark Networks SE has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Spark Networks SE (LOV) shares have gone down -40.65% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -8,683.33% against 20.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -10.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $54.16 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $54.74 million by the end of Sep 2021.

LOV Dividends

Spark Networks SE is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Spark Networks SE (AMEX:LOV)’s Major holders

Spark Networks SE insiders own 16.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.51%, with the float percentage being 50.89%. Osmium Partners, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 37 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 3.72 million shares (or 14.22% of all shares), a total value of $19.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.56 million shares, is of Cannell Capital LLC’s that is approximately 5.96% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $8.06 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Spark Networks SE (LOV) shares are Heartland Value Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Heartland Value Fund owns about 0.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.83 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.13 million, or about 0.49% of the stock, which is worth about $0.41 million.