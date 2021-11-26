Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) Rose 5.3% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -66.67% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)’s traded shares were 1.23 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.32, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.76% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the GNLN share is $8.73, that puts it down -561.36 from that peak though still a striking 5.3% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.25. The company’s market capitalization is $147.23M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.74 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.64 million shares over the past three months.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. GNLN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) trade information

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) registered a 0.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.76% in intraday trading to $1.32 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -23.70%, and it has moved by -26.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.01%. The short interest in Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) is 1.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.93 day(s) to cover.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Greenlane Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) shares have gone down -65.71% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 76.96% against 8.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 62.50% this quarter and then jump 90.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $43.58 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $60.01 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $35.76 million and $36.27 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 21.90% and then jump by 65.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -294.60% in 2021.

GNLN Dividends

Greenlane Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 15 and November 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)’s Major holders

Greenlane Holdings Inc. insiders own 6.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.50%, with the float percentage being 24.18%. Anson Funds Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 135 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 5.41 million shares (or 6.73% of all shares), a total value of $12.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.54 million shares, is of Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s that is approximately 3.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $6.01 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Greenlane Holdings Inc. (GNLN) shares are Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF owns about 0.93 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.2 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.82 million, or about 1.02% of the stock, which is worth about $3.17 million.