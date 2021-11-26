Given A -680.23% Drop From High, Can IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ: IMCC) Quickly Recover?

During the last session, IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC)’s traded shares were 1.39 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.30, reflecting an intraday gain of 37.82% or $1.18. The 52-week high for the IMCC share is $33.55, that puts it down -680.23 from that peak though still a striking 47.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.26. The company’s market capitalization is $375.39M, and the average trade volume was 157.89K shares over the past three months.

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) trade information

IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) registered a 37.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 37.82% in intraday trading to $4.30 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 35.65%, and it has moved by 48.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.29%.

IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that IM Cannabis Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) shares have gone down -5.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 72.73% against 14.20.

While earnings are projected to return -216.50% in 2021.

IMCC Dividends

IM Cannabis Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC)’s Major holders

IM Cannabis Corp. insiders own 34.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.93%, with the float percentage being 13.61%. Harrison (K.J.) & Partners, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 14 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.92 million shares (or 1.61% of all shares), a total value of $6.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.37 million shares, is of Bank of Montreal/Can/’s that is approximately 0.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC) shares are Wasatch Microcap Fund and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Wasatch Microcap Fund owns about 3.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $23.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.24 million, or about 0.41% of the stock, which is worth about $1.03 million.