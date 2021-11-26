Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Have Dropped -8.70% YTD, What Will Happen Next

During the last session, Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s traded shares were 7.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.13% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the GNUS share is $3.12, that puts it down -147.62 from that peak though still a striking 6.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.18. The company’s market capitalization is $385.08M, and the average trade volume was 10.23 million shares over the past three months.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GNUS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) trade information

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) registered a 4.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.13% in intraday trading to $1.26 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.35%, and it has moved by -32.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -6.67%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.50, which implies an increase of 72.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.50 and $4.50 respectively. As a result, GNUS is trading at a discount of -257.14% off the target high and -257.14% off the low.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 45.60% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.60%. While earnings are projected to return -125.90% in 2021.

GNUS Dividends

Genius Brands International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS)’s Major holders

Genius Brands International Inc. insiders own 4.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.11%, with the float percentage being 11.68%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 83 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.56 million shares (or 1.52% of all shares), a total value of $6.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.5 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $4.83 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 3.38 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.66 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.14 million, or about 0.38% of the stock, which is worth about $1.95 million.