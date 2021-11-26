Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: FUTU): Can A Stock That’s Up 19.02% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s traded shares were 5.18 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $54.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.26% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the FUTU share is $204.25, that puts it down -275.11 from that peak though still a striking 32.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $36.63. The company’s market capitalization is $8.09B, and the average trade volume was 6.62 million shares over the past three months.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. FUTU has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 20 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.81.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) trade information

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) registered a 0.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.26% in intraday trading to $54.45 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.97%, and it has moved by -19.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.72%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $715.13, which implies an increase of 92.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $389.90 and $1539.58 respectively. As a result, FUTU is trading at a discount of -2727.51% off the target high and -616.07% off the low.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Futu Holdings Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) shares have gone down -61.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 79.85% against 9.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 406.20% this quarter and then jump 236.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 127.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $281.53 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $281.53 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 709.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 9.03% per annum.

FUTU Dividends

Futu Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s Major holders

Futu Holdings Limited insiders own 8.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 38.81%, with the float percentage being 42.34%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 382 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 5.76 million shares (or 6.79% of all shares), a total value of $1.03 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.47 million shares, is of Tiger Global Management, LLC’s that is approximately 4.09% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $621.08 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Capital World Growth and Income Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Europacific Growth Fund owns about 3.1 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $554.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.86 million, or about 1.01% of the stock, which is worth about $153.49 million.