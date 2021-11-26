Following Its 52-Week Low, Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG)’S Share Price Rose 7.21% And Its YTD Numbers Fell -75.84%

During the last session, Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s traded shares were 2.78 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.02, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.96% or $0.19. The 52-week high for the BHG share is $17.93, that puts it down -346.02 from that peak though still a striking 7.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.73. The company’s market capitalization is $2.42B, and the average trade volume was 1.99 million shares over the past three months.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. BHG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.15.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) trade information

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) registered a 4.96% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.96% in intraday trading to $4.02 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.26%, and it has moved by -57.32% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.30, which implies an increase of 51.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, BHG is trading at a discount of -223.38% off the target high and -24.38% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.08 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.1 billion by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -98.20% in 2021.

BHG Dividends

Bright Health Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s Major holders

Bright Health Group Inc. insiders own 4.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.62%, with the float percentage being 72.07%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 106 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 218.21 million shares (or 34.62% of all shares), a total value of $3.74 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 79.3 million shares, is of Deer IX & Co. Ltd.’s that is approximately 12.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.36 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 4.72 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $38.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.66 million, or about 0.58% of the stock, which is worth about $62.81 million.