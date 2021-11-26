Following Its 52-Week Low, Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE)’S Share Price Rose 49.74% And Its YTD Numbers Rise 19.62%

During the last session, Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE)’s traded shares were 1.67 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.89, reflecting an intraday loss of -8.25% or -$0.17. The 52-week high for the AESE share is $4.31, that puts it down -128.04 from that peak though still a striking 49.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.95. The company’s market capitalization is $78.28M, and the average trade volume was 1.02 million shares over the past three months.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. AESE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.12.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) trade information

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) registered a -8.25% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -8.25% in intraday trading to $1.89 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.62%, and it has moved by 3.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 91.90%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $2.50, which implies an increase of 24.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.50 and $2.50 respectively. As a result, AESE is trading at a discount of -32.28% off the target high and -32.28% off the low.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 45.50% this quarter and then jump 79.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -6.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $820k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $850k by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.87 million and $900k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -86.00% and then drop by -5.60% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -54.10% in 2021.

AESE Dividends

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE)’s Major holders

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. insiders own 65.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.19%, with the float percentage being 60.91%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 13 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.57 million shares (or 1.46% of all shares), a total value of $1.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.44 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.3 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.27 million, or about 0.69% of the stock, which is worth about $0.62 million.