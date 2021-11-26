Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) Stock Dropped -6.14% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)’s traded shares were 1.29 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.96% or $0.53. The 52-week high for the DNMR share is $66.30, that puts it down -376.98 from that peak though still a striking 18.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.38. The company’s market capitalization is $1.38B, and the average trade volume was 2.33 million shares over the past three months.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. DNMR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.11.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) trade information

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) registered a 3.96% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.96% in intraday trading to $13.90 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -14.20%, and it has moved by -6.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 20.35%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.33, which implies an increase of 45.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $21.00 and $30.00 respectively. As a result, DNMR is trading at a discount of -115.83% off the target high and -51.08% off the low.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Danimer Scientific Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) shares have gone down -40.29% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -23.26% against 25.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 36.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $19 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 3.30% in 2021.

DNMR Dividends

Danimer Scientific Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)’s Major holders

Danimer Scientific Inc. insiders own 18.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.02%, with the float percentage being 59.97%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 272 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 6.06 million shares (or 6.20% of all shares), a total value of $151.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.25 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 5.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $131.63 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Danimer Scientific Inc. (DNMR) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 2.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $33.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.82 million, or about 1.86% of the stock, which is worth about $45.55 million.