Could FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)’s traded shares were 1.4 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.15% or -$0.13. The 52-week high for the FREY share is $15.28, that puts it down -36.79 from that peak though still a striking 30.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.71. The company’s market capitalization is $1.31B, and the average trade volume was 1.04 million shares over the past three months.

FREYR Battery (FREY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. FREY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) trade information

FREYR Battery (FREY) registered a -1.15% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.15% in intraday trading to $11.17 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.59%, and it has moved by 10.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.98%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $17.28, which implies an increase of 35.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, FREY is trading at a discount of -79.05% off the target high and -16.38% off the low.

FREYR Battery (FREY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that FREYR Battery has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. FREYR Battery (FREY) shares have gone up 11.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -25.00% against 11.60.

While earnings are projected to return -700.10% in 2021.

FREY Dividends

FREYR Battery is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.