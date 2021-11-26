CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) Is Worth Evaluating At $18.08

During the last session, CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s traded shares were 1.25 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.92. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $18.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.29% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the CLSK share is $42.60, that puts it down -135.62 from that peak though still a striking 43.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.15. The company’s market capitalization is $629.00M, and the average trade volume was 1.67 million shares over the past three months.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. CLSK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.07.

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) trade information

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) registered a 1.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.29% in intraday trading to $18.08 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.90%, and it has moved by -0.66% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 74.18%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $42.50, which implies an increase of 57.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, CLSK is trading at a discount of -176.55% off the target high and -93.58% off the low.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CleanSpark Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) shares have gone up 4.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -3.85% against 9.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 158.30% this quarter and then jump 196.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 354.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $23.26 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $39.1 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.96 million and $2.83 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1,089.80% and then jump by 1,281.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -6.20%. While earnings are projected to return 60.90% in 2021.

CLSK Dividends

CleanSpark Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between December 15 and December 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s Major holders

CleanSpark Inc. insiders own 9.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.93%, with the float percentage being 35.09%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 123 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 2.23 million shares (or 45.72% of all shares), a total value of $25.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.72 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 35.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $19.9 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF owns about 0.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 18.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.91 million, or about 18.67% of the stock, which is worth about $15.14 million.