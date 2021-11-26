Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Is Likely To Grow By 21.84% Or More

During the recent session, Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s traded shares were 1.74 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $133.00, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.19% or $0.25. The 52-week high for the AFRM share is $176.65, that puts it down -32.82 from that peak though still a striking 65.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $46.50. The company’s market capitalization is $38.12B, and the average trade volume was 15.40 million shares over the past three months.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. AFRM has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.31.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) registered a 0.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.19% in intraday trading to $133.00 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -12.50%, and it has moved by -12.58% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $170.17, which implies an increase of 21.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $110.00 and $220.00 respectively. As a result, AFRM is trading at a discount of -65.41% off the target high and 17.29% off the low.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Affirm Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) shares have gone up 131.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 31.10% against 15.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 31.10% this quarter and then jump 67.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 45.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $333.28 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $321.57 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $204.04 million and $198.21 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 63.30% and then jump by 62.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -208.70% in 2021.

AFRM Dividends

Affirm Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Major holders

Affirm Holdings Inc. insiders own 6.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.41%, with the float percentage being 70.82%. Capital Research Global Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 415 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 14.46 million shares (or 6.94% of all shares), a total value of $1.72 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.12 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 5.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.33 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2021 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 6.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $744.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.28 million, or about 2.54% of the stock, which is worth about $509.12 million.