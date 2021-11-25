Year-To-Date, Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) Price Has Increase 95.45%. Does Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN)’s traded shares were 0.41 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $55.04, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.44% or $1.83. The 52-week high for the LEGN share is $58.00, that puts it down -5.38 from that peak though still a striking 57.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.41. The company’s market capitalization is $7.90B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 440.31K shares over the past three months.

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. LEGN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.44.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) trade information

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) registered a 3.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.44% in intraday trading to $55.04 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.24%, and it has moved by 5.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 95.59%. The short interest in Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN) is 2.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.42 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $60.60, which implies an increase of 9.17% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $51.00 and $70.00 respectively. As a result, LEGN is trading at a discount of -27.18% off the target high and 7.34% off the low.

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Legend Biotech Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) shares have gone up 43.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 19.53% against 7.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.00% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 105.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.83 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $81.83 million by the end of Dec 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -122.00% in 2021.

LEGN Dividends

Legend Biotech Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 26 and August 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGN)’s Major holders

Legend Biotech Corporation insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 19.84%, with the float percentage being 19.84%. Vivo Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 93 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.76 million shares (or 2.07% of all shares), a total value of $79.95 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.17 million shares, is of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s that is approximately 1.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $62.89 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 1.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.28 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $49.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.14 million, or about 0.86% of the stock, which is worth about $28.83 million.