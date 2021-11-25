Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ: WING) Stock Dropped -2.21% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)’s traded shares were 0.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $168.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.12% or -$0.21. The 52-week high for the WING share is $187.35, that puts it down -11.29 from that peak though still a striking 33.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $112.49. The company’s market capitalization is $4.88B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 330.10K shares over the past three months.

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) trade information

Wingstop Inc. (WING) registered a -0.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.12% in intraday trading to $168.35 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.35%, and it has moved by -2.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 36.96%. The short interest in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) is 2.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.54 day(s) to cover.

Wingstop Inc. (WING) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Wingstop Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Wingstop Inc. (WING) shares have gone up 17.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 31.19% against 29.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 2.90% this quarter and then jump 250.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $74.58 million as predicted by 19 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 19 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $76.63 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.60%. While earnings are projected to return 13.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 20.78% per annum.

WING Dividends

Wingstop Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 15 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Wingstop Inc. is 0.68, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.40 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)’s Major holders

Wingstop Inc. insiders own 0.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 109.08%, with the float percentage being 109.65%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 395 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 3.79 million shares (or 12.75% of all shares), a total value of $597.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.92 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $460.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Wingstop Inc. (WING) shares are Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Alger Small Cap Focus Fund owns about 1.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $176.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.84 million, or about 2.83% of the stock, which is worth about $106.9 million.