Why Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) Should Be On Your Watchlist

During the last session, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG)’s traded shares were 0.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.57, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.37% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the GSMG share is $4.86, that puts it down -209.55 from that peak though still a striking 18.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.28. The company’s market capitalization is $108.99M, and the average trade volume was 2.38 million shares over the past three months.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. GSMG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG) trade information

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) registered a 5.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.37% in intraday trading to $1.57 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.27%, and it has moved by -10.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.42%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.50, which implies an increase of 79.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.50 and $7.50 respectively. As a result, GSMG is trading at a discount of -377.71% off the target high and -377.71% off the low.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) shares have gone down -56.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -10.00% against 9.00.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $162.89 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

While earnings are projected to return 372.60% in 2021.

GSMG Dividends

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on March 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GSMG)’s Major holders

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited insiders own 63.49% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.26%, with the float percentage being 0.72%. Linden Advisors LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 76203.0 shares (or 0.11% of all shares), a total value of $0.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 33105.0 shares, is of Owl Creek Asset Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 0.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.12 million.

Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 22566.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $83719.0 market value.