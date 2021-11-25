What Will Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) Be Like After It Drops -129.59% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s traded shares were 0.58 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $28.42, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.57% or $0.44. The 52-week high for the ACCD share is $65.25, that puts it down -129.59 from that peak though still a striking 5.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.91. The company’s market capitalization is $1.97B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 552.20K shares over the past three months.

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. ACCD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.56.

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) trade information

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) registered a 1.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.57% in intraday trading to $28.42 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -13.41%, and it has moved by -27.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -43.53%. The short interest in Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) is 2.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $56.36, which implies an increase of 49.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45.00 and $62.00 respectively. As a result, ACCD is trading at a discount of -118.16% off the target high and -58.34% off the low.

Accolade Inc. (ACCD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Accolade Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Accolade Inc. (ACCD) shares have gone down -44.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1.52% against 9.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to shrink -19.10% this quarter and then drop -65.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 78.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $70.41 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $72.72 million by the end of Nov 2021.

While earnings are projected to return -57.80% in 2021, the next five years will return 34.70% per annum.

ACCD Dividends

Accolade Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Accolade Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s Major holders

Accolade Inc. insiders own 5.78% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.98%, with the float percentage being 73.21%. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 231 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 5.42 million shares (or 8.20% of all shares), a total value of $294.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.92 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 5.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $212.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Accolade Inc. (ACCD) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 5.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.16 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $292.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.31 million, or about 1.98% of the stock, which is worth about $59.29 million.