What To Expect Going Ahead For Titan International Inc. (NYSE: TWI) Given Its 0.39 Percent Gain On Wednesday?

During the last session, Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI)’s traded shares were 0.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.50. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.39% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the TWI share is $11.82, that puts it down -52.52 from that peak though still a striking 47.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.04. The company’s market capitalization is $490.96M, and the average trade volume was 252.73K shares over the past three months.

Titan International Inc. (TWI) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. TWI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.16.

Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI) trade information

Titan International Inc. (TWI) registered a 0.39% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.39% in intraday trading to $7.75 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.49%, and it has moved by 10.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 42.20%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.00, which implies an increase of 40.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, TWI is trading at a discount of -67.74% off the target high and -67.74% off the low.

Titan International Inc. (TWI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Titan International Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Titan International Inc. (TWI) shares have gone down -17.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 163.64% against 34.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 144.40% this quarter and then jump 142.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 37.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $440.21 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $449.51 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $326.91 million and $403.52 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 34.70% and then jump by 11.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.50%. While earnings are projected to return -18.50% in 2021, the next five years will return 25.00% per annum.

TWI Dividends

Titan International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Titan International Inc. (NYSE:TWI)’s Major holders

Titan International Inc. insiders own 5.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.38%, with the float percentage being 75.82%. MHR Fund Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 180 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.01 million shares (or 12.99% of all shares), a total value of $74.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.71 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $52.99 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Titan International Inc. (TWI) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on May 30, 2021 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 3.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $31.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.45 million, or about 2.35% of the stock, which is worth about $13.45 million.