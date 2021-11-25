What To Expect As Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) Delivers An -31.60% Loss In 6 Months

During the last session, Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)’s traded shares were 0.41 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $36.25, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.08% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the FTDR share is $58.94, that puts it down -62.59 from that peak though still a striking 7.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $33.40. The company’s market capitalization is $3.07B, and the average trade volume was 642.81K shares over the past three months.

Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. FTDR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.68.

Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) trade information

Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) registered a -0.08% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.08% in intraday trading to $36.25 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.05%, and it has moved by -16.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.08%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $51.67, which implies an increase of 29.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $45.00 and $60.00 respectively. As a result, FTDR is trading at a discount of -65.52% off the target high and -24.14% off the low.

Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Frontdoor Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) shares have gone down -31.60% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 27.10% against 21.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 15.30% this quarter and then jump 87.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $477.13 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $347.47 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $440 million and $323 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.40% and then jump by 7.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -1.60%. While earnings are projected to return -27.30% in 2021, the next five years will return 14.81% per annum.

FTDR Dividends

Frontdoor Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)’s Major holders

Frontdoor Inc. insiders own 0.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 106.01%, with the float percentage being 106.24%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 370 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 8.24 million shares (or 9.61% of all shares), a total value of $442.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.25 million shares, is of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s that is approximately 7.30% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $336.1 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) shares are Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd and Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd owns about 2.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.17 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $145.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.6 million, or about 3.03% of the stock, which is worth about $139.5 million.