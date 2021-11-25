Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS)

During the last session, Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s traded shares were 0.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.19. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.56, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.80% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the AIHS share is $2.32, that puts it down -314.29 from that peak though still a striking 10.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.50. The company’s market capitalization is $35.70M, and the average trade volume was 1.82 million shares over the past three months.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) trade information

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) registered a 3.80% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.80% in intraday trading to $0.56 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -19.63%, and it has moved by -18.11% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.93%.

While earnings are projected to return -137.10% in 2021.

AIHS Dividends

Senmiao Technology Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)’s Major holders

Senmiao Technology Limited insiders own 25.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.75%, with the float percentage being 1.02%. HRT Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.12 million shares (or 0.25% of all shares), a total value of $0.17 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 95500.0 shares, is of Two Sigma Advisers, LP’s that is approximately 0.19% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.13 million.

Data provided on Apr 29, 2021 indicates that Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund owns about 16727.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $20574.0 market value.