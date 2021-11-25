The Time Is Right To Purchase Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX)

During the last session, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX)’s traded shares were 0.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $71.44, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.02% or $0.72. The 52-week high for the LPX share is $76.35, that puts it down -6.87 from that peak though still a striking 53.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $33.58. The company’s market capitalization is $6.15B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.34 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.29 million shares over the past three months.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. LPX has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $3.66.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) trade information

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) registered a 1.02% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.02% in intraday trading to $71.44 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.72%, and it has moved by 13.04% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 104.11%. The short interest in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) is 5.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $76.13, which implies an increase of 6.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $59.00 and $100.00 respectively. As a result, LPX is trading at a discount of -39.98% off the target high and 17.41% off the low.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) shares have gone up 4.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 210.90% against 22.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 134.60% this quarter and then drop -2.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 57.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.14 billion as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $895.68 million by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $795 million and $860 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 43.50% and then jump by 4.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 56.50%. While earnings are projected to return 206.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

LPX Dividends

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is 0.64, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.90 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX)’s Major holders

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation insiders own 0.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.11%, with the float percentage being 99.99%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 491 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 13.95 million shares (or 13.65% of all shares), a total value of $773.94 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.9 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $659.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.08 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $114.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.88 million, or about 2.81% of the stock, which is worth about $159.5 million.