The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX)’s 5.22% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)’s traded shares were 0.49 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.63, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.71% or $0.13. The 52-week high for the REAX share is $3.50, that puts it up 3.58 from that peak though still a striking 80.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.69. The company’s market capitalization is $815.99M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 184.45K shares over the past three months.

The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. REAX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) trade information

The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) registered a 3.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.71% in intraday trading to $3.63 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.22%, and it has moved by 89.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 148.63%. The short interest in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX) is 0.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.17 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.10, which implies an increase of 11.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.10 and $4.10 respectively. As a result, REAX is trading at a discount of -12.95% off the target high and -12.95% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $23.09 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $30.17 million by the end of Sep 2021.

While earnings are projected to return 53.50% in 2021.

REAX Dividends

The Real Brokerage Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)’s Major holders

The Real Brokerage Inc. insiders own 21.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.42%, with the float percentage being 13.23%. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 0.61 million shares (or 0.35% of all shares), a total value of $1.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.26 million shares, is of Credit Suisse AG’s that is approximately 0.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.59 million.