The Future Belongs To RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.45. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.90% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the RNWK share is $6.66, that puts it down -437.1 from that peak though still a striking 6.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.16. The company’s market capitalization is $61.80M, and the average trade volume was 302.26K shares over the past three months.

RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) trade information

RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) registered a 6.90% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.90% in intraday trading to $1.24 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.34%, and it has moved by -17.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.95%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.00, which implies an increase of 69.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, RNWK is trading at a discount of -222.58% off the target high and -222.58% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.5 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $16.1 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 44.10%. While earnings are projected to return 68.20% in 2021.

RNWK Dividends

RealNetworks Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

RealNetworks Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)’s Major holders

RealNetworks Inc. insiders own 43.75% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 27.09%, with the float percentage being 48.16%. Ariel Investments, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 45 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 3.38 million shares (or 8.75% of all shares), a total value of $5.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.73 million shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 4.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.71 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Core Equity 2 Portfolio. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.59 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.51 million, or about 1.31% of the stock, which is worth about $1.13 million.