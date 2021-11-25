The Future Belongs To Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO)’s traded shares were 0.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.28. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.00% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the VINO share is $21.45, that puts it down -594.17 from that peak though still a striking 15.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.61. The company’s market capitalization is $31.09M, and the average trade volume was 1.12 million shares over the past three months.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) trade information

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) registered a 3.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.00% in intraday trading to $3.09 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.63%, and it has moved by 6.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.13%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.46, which implies an increase of 73.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.46 and $11.46 respectively. As a result, VINO is trading at a discount of -270.87% off the target high and -270.87% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -46.40%. While earnings are projected to return -993.70% in 2021.

VINO Dividends

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on July 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO)’s Major holders

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. insiders own 12.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.84%, with the float percentage being 3.23%. MKD Wealth Coaches, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 52366.0 shares (or 0.60% of all shares), a total value of $0.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 45132.0 shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 0.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.23 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 99567.0 shares. This amounts to just over 1.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.34 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 45132.0, or about 0.52% of the stock, which is worth about $0.23 million.