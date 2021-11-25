The Current Price For LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH): And Is It Worth Investing In?

During the last session, LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)’s traded shares were 0.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.27. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.04, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.68% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the LPTH share is $5.45, that puts it down -167.16 from that peak though still a striking 13.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.77. The company’s market capitalization is $55.04M, and the average trade volume was 265.31K shares over the past three months.

LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) trade information

LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) registered a 9.68% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.68% in intraday trading to $2.04 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.68%, and it has moved by 0.49% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -33.11%.

LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that LightPath Technologies Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) shares have gone down -12.82% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 63.64% against 23.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.92 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.62 million by the end of Dec 2021.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -28.10%. While earnings are projected to return -483.60% in 2021.

LPTH Dividends

LightPath Technologies Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between September 08 and September 13. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)’s Major holders

LightPath Technologies Inc. insiders own 24.86% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.41%, with the float percentage being 35.15%. Royce & Associates LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 44 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.17 million shares (or 4.33% of all shares), a total value of $2.49 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.12 million shares, is of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s that is approximately 4.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.38 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) shares are Royce Micro-Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2021 indicates that Royce Micro-Cap Fund owns about 0.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.01 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.59 million, or about 2.19% of the stock, which is worth about $1.5 million.