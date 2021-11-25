The Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) Stock Jumped -10.26% In A Single Month – Are There Any Hopes For A Gain?

During the last session, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s traded shares were 0.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.72. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $41.12, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.61% or $0.25. The 52-week high for the CLDX share is $57.20, that puts it down -39.11 from that peak though still a striking 62.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.37. The company’s market capitalization is $1.90B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 440.27K shares over the past three months.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. CLDX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.37.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) trade information

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) registered a 0.61% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.61% in intraday trading to $41.12 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.16%, and it has moved by -10.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 84.81%. The short interest in Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) is 4.31 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $65.17, which implies an increase of 36.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $60.00 and $68.00 respectively. As a result, CLDX is trading at a discount of -65.37% off the target high and -45.91% off the low.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Celldex Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) shares have gone up 45.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 8.89% against 7.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 26.00% this quarter and then drop -5.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -27.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $640k as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $540k by the end of Dec 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $390k and $3.79 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 64.10% and then drop by -85.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 36.60%. While earnings are projected to return 42.50% in 2021.

CLDX Dividends

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 03 and November 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)’s Major holders

Celldex Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 4.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.22%, with the float percentage being 81.96%. RTW Investments LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 193 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 3.91 million shares (or 8.41% of all shares), a total value of $130.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.01 million shares, is of Redmile Group, LLC’s that is approximately 6.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $100.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (CLDX) shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2021 indicates that Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund owns about 2.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $42.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.38 million, or about 2.98% of the stock, which is worth about $46.26 million.