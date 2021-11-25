The $7.07 Is The Price At Which Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE: MKFG) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)’s traded shares were 0.39 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.07, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.00% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the MKFG share is $15.10, that puts it down -113.58 from that peak though still a striking 16.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.90. The company’s market capitalization is $1.28B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.59 million shares, and the average trade volume was 949.11K shares over the past three months.

Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. MKFG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.06.

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) trade information

Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) registered a 1.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.00% in intraday trading to $7.07 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.81%, and it has moved by 7.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -30.82%. The short interest in Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) is 0.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.22 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.83, which implies an increase of 40.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, MKFG is trading at a discount of -98.02% off the target high and -13.15% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $21.58 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $24.17 million by the end of Dec 2021.

MKFG Dividends

Markforged Holding Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in December. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)’s Major holders

Markforged Holding Corporation insiders own 38.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.19%, with the float percentage being 68.62%. Summit Partners, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 59 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 14.53 million shares (or 7.82% of all shares), a total value of $95.3 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.31 million shares, is of ARK Investment Management, LLC’s that is approximately 5.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $61.06 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2021 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF owns about 9.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.09 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $62.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.23 million, or about 2.28% of the stock, which is worth about $27.76 million.