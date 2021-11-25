The $4.22 Is The Price At Which Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX: SVM) Deserves Consideration

During the last session, Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM)’s traded shares were 0.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.20% or $0.05. The 52-week high for the SVM share is $8.55, that puts it down -102.61 from that peak though still a striking 13.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.64. The company’s market capitalization is $769.05M, and the average trade volume was 1.04 million shares over the past three months.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SVM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM) trade information

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) registered a 1.20% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.20% in intraday trading to $4.22 this Wednesday, 11/24/21, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.05%, and it has moved by -3.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -27.74%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $6.99, which implies an increase of 39.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.34 and $9.25 respectively. As a result, SVM is trading at a discount of -119.19% off the target high and -26.54% off the low.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Silvercorp Metals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) shares have gone down -34.67% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 11.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $35 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $42.4 million by the end of Jun 2018.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 47.60%. While earnings are projected to return 33.00% in 2021, the next five years will return 5.00% per annum.

SVM Dividends

Silvercorp Metals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 02 and February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Silvercorp Metals Inc. is 0.03, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.71 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX:SVM)’s Major holders

Silvercorp Metals Inc. insiders own 4.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 35.62%, with the float percentage being 37.17%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 175 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held over 19.31 million shares (or 10.95% of all shares), a total value of $106.01 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.36 million shares, is of ETF Managers Group, LLC’s that is approximately 3.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $29.44 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2021 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF owns about 8.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $39.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.64 million, or about 4.90% of the stock, which is worth about $38.12 million.